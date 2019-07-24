A Taste of Fall

After the cold front that worked through the region yesterday, pleasant conditions will persist across the viewing area through the forecasting period thanks to high pressure staying put over the region.Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s through out most of the state today with the warmest temperatures inland and the coolest in the mountains. In Raleigh, today will feature highs that are 7 degrees below average and creeping to about average, 90 degrees, by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of the workweek.Models are showing that the next possibility for precipitation across the viewing area does not come until next Wednesday with a front progressing into the region. So enjoy the dry weather as it sticks around!Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather