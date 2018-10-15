WEATHER

Big Weather says temperatures will reach the 80s in the Triangle today

Temps will reach the 80s today

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Sick of the cooler weather? Well, relief is on the way, kind of.

Big Weather said it's is going to feel like summer across central North Carolina Monday because temperatures will reach the 80s.



So, what's causing the uptick?

Well, Big Weather said the warmer air is caused by a southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front.

It will be the warmest day we see this week but a cooldown won't come immediately.

Clouds and showers will bring temperatures down to the 70s on Tuesday, while the 60s will creep back in by Wednesday.

Fall foliage is behind schedule this year
Planning a trip to see the leaves change in the North Carolina mountains? You might want to wait a bit longer.
