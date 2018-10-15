Temps will reach the 80s today

If you are headed to the @NCStateFair you've got a great forecast with temps in the 80s today. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/xx6bTyQrxh — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 15, 2018

Sick of the cooler weather? Well, relief is on the way, kind of.Big Weather said it's is going to feel like summer across central North Carolina Monday because temperatures will reach the 80s.So, what's causing the uptick?Well, Big Weather said the warmer air is caused by a southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front.It will be the warmest day we see this week but a cooldown won't come immediately.Clouds and showers will bring temperatures down to the 70s on Tuesday, while the 60s will creep back in by Wednesday.