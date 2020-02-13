Hot, but Not As Humid Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A few showers are possible this evening, but most of us will miss out on the rain. Dry weather sticks around Friday behind a weak cold front. Wind out of the northwest behind that front will take a bite out of the humidity. Highs will still be hot, reaching the low 90s.A ridge of high pressure will keep it mainly dry, and hot this weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s, and an isolated shower is possible Sunday.Unsettled weather returns next week as an upper level low moves over the Mid-Atlantic region. Rain chance will increase especially by midweek. Highs will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell