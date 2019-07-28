Warming Up This Week

Generally dry weather will continue over the next few days as high pressure over Virginia and North Carolina slowly slides eastward.Temperatures are expected to reach 90 Monday. Humidity will be at fairly moderate levels with dew points in the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which isn't that bad for late July.As the high drifts offshore later Monday into Tuesday, a cold front will start to approach from the north and west. This front will slow and weaken as it approaches the area toward midweek. There will be some showers and thunderstorms in the mountains on Tuesday, but it should remain dry locally. Even much of Wednesday looks dry, but the front may touch off a thunderstorm or two late in the day, especially north and west of the Triangle.The front will stall Thursday and probably even into the weekend. This combined with an upper-level trough overhead will touch off daily showers and thunderstorms, which will be most numerous during the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours will be the primary threat with these storms, especially with those that are slow moving.With more clouds around as well as the thunderstorms, temperatures will take a hit later in the week, generally topping out in the mid- to upper 80s. However, the humidity will not drop this time around, so it will certainly feel muggier into next weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell