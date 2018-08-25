Largely dry and pleasant conditions will continue across the Triangle tomorrow. A dominant ridge of high pressure continues to maintain these relatively quiet conditions. A weak disturbance will pass by to the north, but any precipitation will likely remain well north of the area.By Monday, the ridge will continue to amplify, allowing even more warm and humid air to surge northward. Dry conditions will persist to begin the upcoming week as well. The next shot for any thunderstorm activity won't come until Thursday of this next week, when a frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.Brittany Bell