Hot temps here to stay this week

Hot and humid will be the main theme throughout the week. A weak cold front will stall to the north of the Triangle tomorrow. There can be a spotty shower or thunderstorm near the front especially in the afternoon.

An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out on Tuesday especially with the heating of the day. A better opportunity may come Wednesday night into Thursday as the upper-level energy from Barry passes to the north.

An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out late in the week as the heat and humidity continue to build across the region.

Barry Update
While Barry will continue to weaken, the risk for major flooding will remain as up to 2 feet of rain is expected to inundate parts of the lower Mississippi Valley into Monday.

Rainfall totals can average 8-18 inches in most communities. The heaviest rain can pour down at rates of 2-4 inches per hour, which can quickly cause low-lying and poor-drainage areas to become inundated and small streams to rise out of their banks.

Heavy rain and the risk for some flooding will also gradually spread northward to western Tennessee, far western Kentucky and southeastern Missouri into Monday.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell



