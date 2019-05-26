A Hot Memorial Day

Fayetteville reached a high of 100 this afternoon. Breaking the previous record of 98 set back in 1926. pic.twitter.com/JBITuWWEpl — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) May 26, 2019

We had record-breaking heat this afternoon. Fayetteville reached a high of 100 this afternoon--breaking the previous record of 98 set back in 1926!RDU tied a record high of 94.We will have to keep an eye on thunderstorms erupting over the upper Ohio Valley this evening as they spill southeast into Virginia tonight. However, it appears at this time that they should track north of the viewing area. Otherwise, it will be another warm and muggy night.High pressure will remain in place tomorrow making for a sunny and hot Memorial Day. Once again we will need to keep a close eye to our north as a tail end of a boundary will be in place across Virginia. This will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity.High pressure will remain in place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday providing a string of hot and sunny days.A cold front will knock temperatures down a bit toward the end of the week. It will also bring an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday.Stay cool!Brittany Bell