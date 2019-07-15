Hot Weather Sticks Around

'Hot and humid' will be the main theme throughout this week.Expect yet another day in the mid- to upper 90s across the Piedmont with most spots staying dry. Increased cloud cover,as well as an isolated shower or thunderstorm, can't be ruled out well west of the Triangle today.An isolated thunderstorm could fire on Tuesday, especially with the heating of the day.Additional opportunities for a few showers and storms are possible midweek as upper-level energy from Barry tracks into the Ohio Valley.An isolated thunderstorm will again be triggered late in the week as the heat and humidity continue to build across the region.We stay hot and humid all the way through the weekend.Have a great week and try to stay cool!Bigweather