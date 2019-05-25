Weather

The heatwave is coming! How to protect yourself, kids and pets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With temperatures set to approach the triple digits during the next week, state health officials are warning people to take caution while outside.

"She's got sunblock on, and she's got a hat. And we won't be out here too long," said Barbara Austin, who visited Pullen Park with her 14-month-old granddaughter.

About 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, an infrared temperature gun measured the walkway at 124 degrees, nearly 30 degrees warmer than the temperature outside. Even an hour later, once clouds moved into the area, the infrared temperature gun still measured the walkway at 108 degrees.

"Well we have water in our backpack and we're staying in the shade as much as possible," said another woman, who visited with her two grandchildren.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following tips for people to reduce their risk of heat-related illness:
  • Increase fluid intake
  • Take frequent breaks in cool or air-conditioned places if spending extended time outside
  • Reduce normal activity levels
  • Speak with your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you vulnerable to heat, such as drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms, mental illness and tranquilizers
  • Check on neighbors, and if working outdoors, check on our co-workers
