The Last Cool Morning

Today is getting off to a chilly start for this time of year, since a ridge of high pressure has provided the Carolinas with a dry air mass, and the wind in the Triangle is nearly calm. Although the record-low temperature for today's date does will not be tied or broken early this morning, the official low will be close to 43, or about 12 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.Because of the crisp and chilly start, there should be a limit to just how warm it will get later today. Some sun will tend to get dimmed by some high and mid level clouds as the day wears on. So, with a light northwest wind, many temperatures in the Triangle will fall just shy of 70 degrees.Then, as a ridge of high pressure starts to drift over the Piedmont today and tonight, we're expecting the surface winds to be light and variable.Tomorrow, we'll have more in the way of clouds, as well as a light wind out of the northeast. These will again be limiting factors on our daytime temperatures. Most will still be within a few degrees of 70.The center of the Canadian high will reach the coast later tomorrow, allowing winds to shift to the southeast and then south, bringing in low-level moisture. Forecast soundings would suggest a rather cloudy day tomorrow, then clouds will break for some sun on Thursday. A push of warmer air comes Thursday with the jet stream lifting northward and a deep-layer southwesterly flow resulting. In fact, temperatures could be a bit above average for this time of year by the end of the week.A possible quasi-tropical low center expected to form near Florida late this week or over the weekend. That system will lift northeastward, heading out into the Atlantic. It is not likely to have any direct impact on eastern North Carolina. At the same time, a cold front will approach from the west Sunday or Monday. It'll be warm both days with temperatures running in the mid- and upper 80s, and a shower or thunderstorm would fire Monday. This will happen as a ridge of high pressure breaks down a bit, and the weak front works into the region.Long-range forecasts tend to push up even warmer next week as summer arrives and sticks around.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather