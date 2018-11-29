WEATHER

The Warm-Up Begins! 70s by Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

After a cold start in the 20 this morning, we recovered with sunny skies into the mid 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Tonight won't be nearly as cold with clouds increasing and lows in the 30s. There may be a spotty shower after midnight, mainly from the Triangle to the north.

As high pressure drifts eastward Friday, the flow will become more southwesterly and temperatures will continue to warm up, with highs tomorrow in the mid 50s to low 60s.

A weak disturbance passing by to the north will lead to some clouds tomorrow and perhaps a spotty shower, but most areas will be dry.

Saturday morning will be largely dry ahead of an approaching cold front with a fair amount of clouds, but there could be a few showers by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The bulk of the rain with this storm will pass by Saturday night, and even then showers will be scattered.

The cold front will slow down, if not stall, across the region Sunday. Temperatures will get even warmer in the southwest flow, even with lots of clouds. In fact, temperatures could rise into the low to mid 70s across North Carolina Sunday afternoon, which would approach record high values in some locations. There could be a spotty shower, but most areas will stay dry.

Colder weather will return the middle of next week, so enjoy the warm up while it lasts!

Have a great Friday,

Chris


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Today marks 30 years since rare November F4 tornado touched down in Raleigh
2 tornadoes touch down in eastern NC
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
More Weather
Top Stories
No criminal charges expected in death of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Lumberton classmates mourn Hania's death; search for killer continues
Couple demands $30M from Sandals, says bride was sexually assaulted by butler
Could school suspensions largely be a thing of the past?
Samuel Oliver-Bruno moved from Georgia detention center, supporters say
ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery
$299M Hurricane Florence relief bill passes General Assembly
Show More
Donations still needed months after Hurricane Florence
Durham Police: Rash of armed robberies appears to target Hispanics
Wake County man accused of 'upskirting' charged in another case
NC Senate passes Voter ID bill, moves on to House
26th annual Boylan Heights ArtWalk takes place in Raleigh on Sunday
More News