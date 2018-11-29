After a cold start in the 20 this morning, we recovered with sunny skies into the mid 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Tonight won't be nearly as cold with clouds increasing and lows in the 30s. There may be a spotty shower after midnight, mainly from the Triangle to the north.As high pressure drifts eastward Friday, the flow will become more southwesterly and temperatures will continue to warm up, with highs tomorrow in the mid 50s to low 60s.A weak disturbance passing by to the north will lead to some clouds tomorrow and perhaps a spotty shower, but most areas will be dry.Saturday morning will be largely dry ahead of an approaching cold front with a fair amount of clouds, but there could be a few showers by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The bulk of the rain with this storm will pass by Saturday night, and even then showers will be scattered.The cold front will slow down, if not stall, across the region Sunday. Temperatures will get even warmer in the southwest flow, even with lots of clouds. In fact, temperatures could rise into the low to mid 70s across North Carolina Sunday afternoon, which would approach record high values in some locations. There could be a spotty shower, but most areas will stay dry.Colder weather will return the middle of next week, so enjoy the warm up while it lasts!Have a great Friday,Chris