NC weather: Thousands without power as freezing rain hovers over Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands across central North Carolina are currently without power as freezing drizzle moves throughout the state.

A Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central North Carolina, including Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Person, Vance and Warren counties expired at noon.

There could be areas of black ice and freezing drizzle for those areas. For the rest of the Triangle, there will be showers today with highs in the 30s.

Thousands are still without power following an icy Saturday and Sunday morning. At the peak Saturday, there were more than 194,000 Duke Energy customers without power. As of Sunday evening, that number is down to around 39,000.

"Utility workers are out in force, working to get everyone's power restored as quickly as possible," Governor Roy Cooper wrote in a statement.

NCDOT has deployed 360 workers, 275 trucks and graders and more than 1,000 tons of salt and sand to help with deicing.

