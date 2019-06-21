Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds knock out power to thousands in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas

According to Duke Energy's outage map, thousands of people were without power Friday morning.
This tree came through this house on Hugo street in @CityofDurhamNC. Homeowners heard a loud boom. Thankfully nobody was hurt. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N9PJbM7UN6— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 20, 2019
Friday's storms brought hail and wind gusts above 50 mph in some areas.
The storms moved in hours after ABC11's First Alert weather said central North Carolina was at an elevated risk for severe weather.
Severe weather safety: Tornado do's and dont's
Friday is the first day of summer. It will bring temperatures in the 80s and a marginal risk for severe weather.
There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday for part of our area. Biggest threat = damaging wind. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/40b43jsBzs— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 21, 2019
