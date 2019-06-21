Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds knock out power to thousands in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas

This tree came through this house on Hugo street in @CityofDurhamNC. Homeowners heard a loud boom. Thankfully nobody was hurt. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N9PJbM7UN6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 20, 2019

Different levels of severe weather risks

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday for part of our area. Biggest threat = damaging wind. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/40b43jsBzs — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 21, 2019

Severe storms moved through central North Carolina on Thursday, knocking down trees and flooding some streets.According to Duke Energy's outage map, thousands of people were without power Friday morning.Friday's storms brought hail and wind gusts above 50 mph in some areas.The storms moved in hours after ABC11's First Alert weather said central North Carolina was at an elevated risk for severe weather.Friday is the first day of summer. It will bring temperatures in the 80s and a marginal risk for severe weather.