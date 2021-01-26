NC weather: Thunder today, snow flurries possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the 40s and a blast of warmer weather is set to arrive later in the day. That warmer weather will stick around into Wednesday, when another blast of rain arrives.
Expect more rain Wednesday evening and overnight, with it being quite heavy at times.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning cold air will rush into our area as the rain starts to move out. Depending on when the cold air arrives, it could cause some of the rain to change over into snow.
That is not typically a good recipe for snow in our area.
"When cold air chases rain, we just don't see a lot of snow behind the rain," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said. "We could see a few flakes in the air, but really not a lot."
Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.
That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen. Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:
