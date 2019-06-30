storm damage

Thunderstorm passes through Raleigh, causes heavy damage in some areas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Heavy storms passing through Raleigh late Sunday afternoon caused heavy damage in several areas.

Many trees were uprooted, some even snapping and causing road blocks.

According to Wake County EMS, Beechridge Road has been closed off near Breeze Road.

Officials say a tree snapped off and fell on power lines and a car in that area.



Parts of Byrd Street have also been closed, as well as other roads around White Oak Road due to storm damage.

Even though summer pop-up thunderstorms can be small, as with the one passing through Raleigh on Sunday, they can still cause heavy damage thanks to the strong gusts of wind they produce.

