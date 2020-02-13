Waves of thunderstorms move through North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It will be an unsettled start for today as southerly flow continues to pump moisture along and east of the mountains. This general pattern will continue into this weekend as we monitor the approach of a slow moving cold front which may feel like it's crawling across North Carolina.Once this front clears the coast tomorrow night, high pressure will build across the southeastern United States, leading to a quiet start to next week.Showers and thunderstorms will move across central North Carolina in waves for today. While we can't rule out a stronger storm for today that could produce damaging wind gusts, we will need to monitor for heavy rainfall. Since our soils are saturated, it may not take a lot of rain to cause flash flooding problems across the region.The threat for thunderstorms will return for tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. Once again, we can't rule out some strong winds with these storms along with the threat for heavy downpours.Once the cold front clears the region tomorrow night, a much less humid air mass will charge over the mountains.This should set the stage for a much more pleasant day for Sunday as high pressure moves across the southeastern U.S. and sets up across the western Atlantic. This area of high pressure keeps us dry into the middle of next week.Some rain may begin to sneak back across the area by next Thursday or Friday as a trough slides across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast.Have a great weekend!Big Weather