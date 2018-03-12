Timeline of Monday's snow chances

WEATHER

Parts of the Triangle-area could see some snowfall Monday but Big Weather says it won't be enough to build a snowman.

With all this talk of snow, here's what you can expect:

Snow timeline
  • It will be a chilly start to the day with lower temperatures (30s) carrying on into the afternoon
  • Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 - 5 p.m.
  • Could end as an "all snow event" (or we may see some sleet) by 7 p.m., dropping half an inch to an inch at most in Triangle areas; however, 1-2" are possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces
  • Evening commutes could be slick but the grounds will be warm. Drivers should take their time driving
  • Big Weather says all of the precipitation has the chance to freeze causing slick roads for Tuesday's morning commuters
