Timeline of Monday's snow chances

It will be a chilly start to the day with lower temperatures (30s) carrying on into the afternoon

Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 - 5 p.m.

Could end as an "all snow event" (or we may see some sleet) by 7 p.m., dropping half an inch to an inch at most in Triangle areas; however, 1-2" are possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces

Evening commutes could be slick but the grounds will be warm. Drivers should take their time driving

Big Weather says all of the precipitation has the chance to freeze causing slick roads for Tuesday's morning commuters

