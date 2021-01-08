NC Weather: Snow, wintry mix to start Friday evening in parts of central North Carolina

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our area until 1a.m. EST Saturday morning. Rain may mix w/ snow in spots this morning. Better chance for snow this evening. Pink area is a Winter Storm Warning. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/CEN1xDMXFx — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) January 8, 2021

How much and when exactly? Accuweather's Bernie Rayno breaks it down.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A very cold rain arrived in central North Carolina on Friday morning and by the end of the day some areas could see the rain turn into snow or a wintry mix.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday from Moore County up through Warren County and areas north and west--stopping shy of Cumberland County and the I-95 corridor.Starting in Randolph and Guilford counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as those areas are likely to see more winter weather with this event.Snow started coming down in the North Carolina mountains late Thursday, blanketing the area by Friday morning.Most of the ABC11 viewing area will be in the mid to upper 30s Friday, meaning it's unlikely anyone will see much winter precipitation. However, as the system begins to move out of the area, cold weather dips in.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said that cold air could arrive sometime around 4 p.m. in the northern counties, moving south and east as the evening progresses.By 1 a.m. most of the rain is moving out past the I-95 corridor. By 7-8 a.m. Saturday morning, all of the precipitation will be out of the area.However, Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be some slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.When all is said and done, it's unlikely that anyone in the ABC11 viewing area (besides maybe Person County--which could see between 1-2 inches) will see more than an inch of snow.