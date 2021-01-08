Weather

NC Weather: Snow, wintry mix to start Friday evening in parts of central North Carolina

By and
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A very cold rain arrived in central North Carolina on Friday morning and by the end of the day some areas could see the rain turn into snow or a wintry mix.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday from Moore County up through Warren County and areas north and west--stopping shy of Cumberland County and the I-95 corridor.

For the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone, download the ABC11 app

Starting in Randolph and Guilford counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as those areas are likely to see more winter weather with this event.



Snow started coming down in the North Carolina mountains late Thursday, blanketing the area by Friday morning.

Most of the ABC11 viewing area will be in the mid to upper 30s Friday, meaning it's unlikely anyone will see much winter precipitation. However, as the system begins to move out of the area, cold weather dips in.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said that cold air could arrive sometime around 4 p.m. in the northern counties, moving south and east as the evening progresses.



By 1 a.m. most of the rain is moving out past the I-95 corridor. By 7-8 a.m. Saturday morning, all of the precipitation will be out of the area.

However, Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be some slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

When all is said and done, it's unlikely that anyone in the ABC11 viewing area (besides maybe Person County--which could see between 1-2 inches) will see more than an inch of snow.

RELATED: Snow day changes: Wake County Schools alters plans in remote learning world

Accuweather: Snowfall is coming for southeastern US
EMBED More News Videos

How much and when exactly? Accuweather's Bernie Rayno breaks it down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwintry mixweather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: US sees record COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
NC State trooper dies after battling COVID-19
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Raleigh ATM break-in attempt leaves $20 bills in road
Show More
NC NAACP leader: If rioters were Black, there would have been bloodshed
Durham Public Schools to remain online for rest of school year
A history of violence at the U.S. Capitol
Gov. Cooper joins NC Dems call to remove President Trump from office
Duke Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over 75
More TOP STORIES News