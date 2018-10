Timeline of the storm

We are dry this morning, but the rain from #MIchael will arrive as head through the day. Here is what the radar could look like at various times through our day. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qYw6hDwqjp — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 11, 2018

With heavy rain expected today, we may see roads closed due to flooding. This will help you navitage dangerous conditions. Be safe!#abc11#ncdot pic.twitter.com/fvlnlkYncN — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 11, 2018

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon, swept through Georgia -- killing at least two people -- and is now on its way to the Carolinas, which are still reeling from epic flooding by Hurricane Florence.Michael was said to be the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle.The devastating storm was downgraded to a Tropical Storm and is expected to arrive in North Carolina late Thursday morning.9 a.m.: Rainfall starts in the Sandhills11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Heavier rain starts to fall across the area3 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Heaviest rainfall occurs7 p.m.: Heavy rains start to taper off, dry spots form8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Storm pushes out of the areaRainfall amounts will average 2-4" inches.Areas near Raleigh can expect to see between 2-4", areas surrounding Person County could see 5-7", and the coastal region could see between 1-3".Local power outages and minor structural damage will be possible; Duke Energy is expecting between 300,000 to 500,000 outages in the Carolinas Local rivers and streams, which were recently affected by Hurricane Florence, could see some flooding from Tropical Storm Michael.Some rivers are expected to crest -- or reach the highest stage or level of a flood wave as it passes a particular point -- at moderate flood stage Friday night and Saturday morning.Big Weather said Isolated tornadoes are possible as well.