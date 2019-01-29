RALEIGH (WTVD) --Snow is possible Tuesday evening as an Arctic front moves into North Carolina.
During the day on Tuesday, high temps will be in the mid-50s. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.
As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow after that, and last perhaps an hour.
According to Big Weather, the rain has a chance not to change over to snow. But if it does, the Roxboro area will see flakes around 5 p.m., and the Triangle will see flakes around 7 p.m.
If the Sandhills sees any, it won't be until between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Most models show just flurries to a dusting, with the American model is showing half an inch in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro.
There could be maybe an inch of snow near the Virginia border.
The Triangle should be clear by 10 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.
"North Carolina is bracing for more cold and snowy weather, and I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," said Gov. Cooper.
NCDOT is preparing roads just to be safe. Their main weapon against slick roads at this time is brine.
Rain will changeover to #snow in spots Tuesday evening as it exits the region. This isn't a recipe for us to see large snow totals but here's my forecast. With cold air pouring in, we may see wet spots turn to ice for the Wednesday AM commute. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/50Vj9nbYSD— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 28, 2019
"When the road gets to 32 degrees, it freezes," said Jason Dunigan, NCDOT engineer. "When you put brine on it, it lowers that 32 degrees to the lower 20s. So you've got a little more threshold than that 32 degrees."
"We need about two-and-half or three days to set out the brine in Wake County," said Sean Williams, NCDOT Division 5. "So it's important that we spread that out there and make sure we've got everything covered."
We don't typically see big accumulations of snow with fast-moving clippers from the northwest.
With that said, whatever we see Tuesday night could freeze up Wednesday morning and create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Officials with the NCDOT are not taking any chances.
Crews started preparing for the possible wintry weather over the weekend.
Big Weather said a cold wave of icy temperatures will be moving in this week, bringing in temperatures in the low 20s and teens.
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.
