accuweather

Tips for getting through a long-term power outage

Power outages are usually only a short-term problem, but in extreme cases, they can last for days or even weeks. Preparation and awareness are the best tools for surviving a long-term power outage.

AccuWeather suggests stocking up on non-perishable foods and water. Perishable food in an unpowered refrigerator will only last two days at the most. Consider grilling food during a power outage that could render other appliances unusable.

Spare batteries and flashlights should be kept in an easily accessible place. Depending on the season, extra blankets, for when it's cold, and handheld fans, for when it's hot, are recommended.

While costly, a generator can also be beneficial during a long-term power outage. Depending on the model, a portable generator can offer enough electricity to power a refrigerator, cell phones, small appliances and computers. Click here to learn more about generators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagedisasteru.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Military warning to those attending area 51 event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of Raleigh basketball star killed in shooting reacts to arrests
2-year-old girl falls from third-story window in Cary
STD cases on the rise in North Carolina
This weekend typically one of the deadliest for NC drivers
MAP: These Fayetteville crosswalks are getting safety improvements
Fayetteville residents look to city to repave poorly maintained roads
﻿Panthers make 2 young fans wishes come true in London
Show More
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Raleigh man wins lottery, vows to help Hurricane Dorian victims
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
Mom says shower 'fix' made bathroom unsafe
More TOP STORIES News