Staying Hot & Humid This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms will decrease as we go throughout the evening and lose the heating of the daytime. Most of the storms that do appear will remain in the Sandhills and coastal plain. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the 70s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to start and will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. It'll be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s. The prolonged heat and humidity continues throughout the week. All week long, heat indices will be in the mid 90s for the Triangle and upper 90s to 100 for the Sandhills.

Our next best chance for showers and storms will appear this weekend, though neither day this weekend looks to be a washout.
Robert Johnson

