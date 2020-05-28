Shed destroyed; powerlines, trees damaged from confirmed tornado in Warren County

HAWTREE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A confirmed tornado hit part of Warren County on Wednesday, according to the ABC11 weather team.The National Weather Service will go out to survey the damage on Thursday to see how long the tornado was on the ground and how strong it was. There do not appear to be any injuries stemming from the tornado.ABC11 cameras captured an old shed that was destroyed along Paschall Station Rd. in Hawtree. The tornado also damaged trees and powerlines. The tornado was part of a cell of powerful storms that came through central North Carolina on Wednesday night.Hawtree is a small town that sits along the North Carolina/Virginia border. We're working to learn more about yesterday's tornado.