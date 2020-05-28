Weather

Shed destroyed; powerlines, trees damaged from confirmed tornado in Warren County

HAWTREE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A confirmed tornado hit part of Warren County on Wednesday, according to the ABC11 weather team.

The National Weather Service will go out to survey the damage on Thursday to see how long the tornado was on the ground and how strong it was. There do not appear to be any injuries stemming from the tornado.

ABC11 cameras captured an old shed that was destroyed along Paschall Station Rd. in Hawtree. The tornado also damaged trees and powerlines. The tornado was part of a cell of powerful storms that came through central North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Hawtree is a small town that sits along the North Carolina/Virginia border. We're working to learn more about yesterday's tornado.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwarren countyweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Vote expected on bills that would allow bars to serve outdoors
NC lawmakers push to help teens get licenses amid COVID-19
More rain coming over next three days
The 411: Headed to the beach?
2.1 million more sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
UConn student accused in deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
Show More
Durham schools' summer meals program starts in June
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
'RVs4MDs' gives Duke nurse a place to stay
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
More TOP STORIES News