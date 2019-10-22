weather

Tornado threats pass but showers continue eastward trek

Tornado threats have passed but showers continue on an eastward trek.

The tornado warnings came after radar indicated rotation in areas of Johnston, Sampson and Wayne County.

The storm was moving eastward at 35 mph.

A line of storms moved in from the west, bringing the possibility of strong wind gusts.



Most of the ABC11 viewing area is in the "marginal" risk area for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5.



Some powerful wind gusts are still possible Tuesday as storms move out.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s for much of the area. Some localized flooding or a small pocket of hail is possible as well, but are not big threats.



Isolated showers hit during the morning with scattered rain developing through the middle of the day. Pop-up storms developed in the afternoon and are moving on into the Coastal Plain through sunset.

It will clear later, with lows in the 45-50 degrees range.

It should be sunny tomorrow, with highs in the mid-60s to 70s and lows in the 42-47 range.

Stay with ABC11 on-air and online for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherstorm
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Nice Weather Wednesday and Thursday
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
GM at Fayetteville Honda dealer steps in after seeing peeling paint story
Johnston County students moved from damaged, moldy classroom trailer
Show More
Garner's Amazon facility to employ 1,500, on pace to open by late 2020
Fuquay-Varina student charged after knife, pot, cash found in car
Construction on Durham's 'can opener' bridge starts Wednesday
Baby weighing less than 1 lb. at birth leaves hospital
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
More TOP STORIES News