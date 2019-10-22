Tornado threats pass but showers continue eastward trek

The tornado warnings came after radar indicated rotation in areas of Johnston, Sampson and Wayne County.
The storm was moving eastward at 35 mph.
A line of storms moved in from the west, bringing the possibility of strong wind gusts.
Tornado Warning including Goldsboro NC, Elroy NC, Brogden NC until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ubefJwRnt1— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 22, 2019
Most of the ABC11 viewing area is in the "marginal" risk area for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5.
The severe threat is now down to a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DJMpv3XbLo— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 22, 2019
Some powerful wind gusts are still possible Tuesday as storms move out.
Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s for much of the area. Some localized flooding or a small pocket of hail is possible as well, but are not big threats.
A line of brief heavy showers is moving through the Triangle and Fayetteville. Winds could briefly gust over 40 mph in some of the heavier showers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xALxGGT3XC— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) October 22, 2019
Isolated showers hit during the morning with scattered rain developing through the middle of the day. Pop-up storms developed in the afternoon and are moving on into the Coastal Plain through sunset.
It will clear later, with lows in the 45-50 degrees range.
It should be sunny tomorrow, with highs in the mid-60s to 70s and lows in the 42-47 range.
