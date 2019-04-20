Tornado touch down confirmed in Siler City; cleanup underway

tornado

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-1 tornado touched down in Siler City around 3:30 p.m. during Friday's storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said those winds moved at speeds of 95-105 mph.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart says it is possible we may see more reports of confirmed tornadoes come in from the NWS later.
No injuries were reported.

Storm damage was reported in multiple parts of the viewing area.

