Tornado Warning expires, Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains active

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Severe weather moved into central North Carolina on Monday morning.A Tornado Warning for Wake, Nash and Franklin counties expired at 10:45 a.m. A Tornado Warning for Johnston, Nash and Wilson counties was also ended at 10:45 a.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Johnson and Wake counties until 11:15 a.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central North Carolina remains in effect until 4 p.m.ABC11 crews reported hail on U.S. 401 in Rolesville during the 10 a.m. Tornado Warning.Stay with ABC11 for live updates of the weather.