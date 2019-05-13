Weather

Tornado Warning expires, Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains active

EMBED <>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Severe weather moved into central North Carolina on Monday morning.

A Tornado Warning for Wake, Nash and Franklin counties expired at 10:45 a.m. A Tornado Warning for Johnston, Nash and Wilson counties was also ended at 10:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Johnson and Wake counties until 11:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central North Carolina remains in effect until 4 p.m.

ABC11 crews reported hail on U.S. 401 in Rolesville during the 10 a.m. Tornado Warning.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

Stay with ABC11 for live updates of the weather.

RELATED:

Tornado do's and dont's

What to do when you see a tornado while driving

Tornado Safety: What to do when a twister strikes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamchapel hillnash countyfranklin countyweathertornado
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors of American Airlines pilot stunned by triple murder arrest
Deputies: 1-year-old shot in head while playing in parent's bedroom
Community eager for answers in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell pleads guilty to assault of Kyron Hinton
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from LA yoga studio
K-9 resource officer makes cameo in high school yearbook
Show More
Amazon CEO wants to colonize on the moon
ABC11 anchor helps find home for kitten found by viewer
Police investigating after triple shooting in Raleigh
Bruins beat Hurricanes 6-2 in second game of series
Farm building owned by NC Senator catches fire on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News