Tornado warnings expire, tornado watch issued for most of central NC

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Parts of the ABC11 viewing area are under a Category 3 "enhanced" risk for severe weather Thursday.: All tornado warnings have expired.: Durham, Wake, Orange, Person, and Granville counties until 1:45 p.m.: Entire Central North Carolina until 7 p.m.Watch the video player above for live updates about these active warnings.Some schools even dismissed early as severe weather moved in to the area.Light and moderate rain moved into central North Carolina in the early morning hours. These showers will remain in the area until about noon.Expect a second (and stronger) round of weather to move into the area in the afternoon.The afternoon storms could bring heavy rain, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.It will be moving west to east, and the highest risk for severe weather is between 3 and 8 p.m.Areas west of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.The storms will last through the afternoon and evening. They will move out of central North Carolina overnight.After the storms, temperatures will briefly cool down -- with a chance for below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We will warm up by Monday and another chance of showers arrives Tuesday.Alamance-Burlington Schools -- Dismissing earlyChapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools -- Dismissing 2 hours earlyCumberland County Schools -- Dismissing 1 hour earlyDurham Public Schools - Dismissing 2 hours earlyFranklin County Schools -- Dismissing 2 hours earlyGranville County Public Schools - Dismissing 2 hours earlyHarnett County Schools - Dismissing 2 hours earlyHoke County Schools -- All after-school activities cancelledJohnston County Public Schools -- All after-school activities cancelledMoore County Schools -- Dismissing 90 minutes earlyPerson County Schools -- Dismissing 2 hours earlyRoxboro Community School -- Closing at 12:50 p.m.Sampson County Schools -- All after-school activities cancelledWake County Public School System -- Dismissing 2 hours early