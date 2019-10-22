Tornado warning issued for Johnston, Wayne, Sampson counties

Tornado Warning including Goldsboro NC, Elroy NC, Brogden NC until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ubefJwRnt1 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 22, 2019

The severe threat is now down to a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DJMpv3XbLo — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 22, 2019

We're watching a line of showers now moving through the Triad. This line will start to push into our area after 2pm. pic.twitter.com/u80KaNbiVu — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 22, 2019

A line of brief heavy showers is moving through the Triangle and Fayetteville. Winds could briefly gust over 40 mph in some of the heavier showers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xALxGGT3XC — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) October 22, 2019

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Johnston, Sampson and Wayne counties until 6:45 p.m.The storm is moving eastward at 35 mph.A line of storms moved in from the west, bringing the possibility of strong wind gusts.Most of the ABC11 viewing area is in the "marginal" risk area for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5.Some powerful wind gusts are still possible Tuesday as storms move through this afternoon. There will be a line of showers, but no lightning expected.Temps will top out in the low to mid-70s for much of the area. Some localized flooding or a small pocket of hail is possible as well, but are not big threats this afternoon.Isolated showers hit during the morning with scattered rain developing through the middle of the day. Pop-up storms will develop in the afternoon for the next couple of hours, until about 8 p.m., before moving on into the Coastal Plain through sunset.It will clear later, with lows in the 45-50 degrees range.It should be sunny tomorrow, with highs in the mid-60s to 70s and lows in the 42-47 range.Stay with ABC11 on-air and online for the latest developments.