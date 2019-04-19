weather

Severe storms expected across NC on Friday, tornadoes possible

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Warnings
Tornado warning issued for:
-Southwestern Person County in central North Carolina (until 10:30 a.m.)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a storm system and an associated cold front that have been responsible for severe weather across the Gulf Coast states are continuing to move east Friday and into the Carolinas.

Severe weather is expected throughout the day. The risk for severe weather has been upgraded from enhanced (category 3) to moderate (category 4).

This is the first time in three years we've seen that risk level.

There will be showers and thunderstorms in some places ahead of the main storm, and any thunderstorm can be heavy and gusty. We then will be tracking a solid line of showers and thunderstorms that will cross the Triangle later in the afternoon and early evening.

Flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado are all possible.



School Closures/Early Dismissals on Friday (updated as of 10:00 a.m.)

-Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are operating on a two-hour early dismissal

Weather heading into the weekend

There can be a leftover shower in spots overnight and into Saturday as the upper energy with this system lags behind and slowly moves east.

Easter Sunday will see more sunshine as an upper low moves out. It will be noticeably cooler for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 60s.

High pressure will build in Monday producing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover as highs will reach the mid-70s.

A front will approach the area later Tuesday and Wednesday with some clouds. A couple of showers will be possible by Wednesday.




