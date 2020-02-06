NC Weather: Storms could bring isolated tornadoes, strong wind, flooding to Raleigh and surrounding areas

A Tornado Watch has been issued for our western counties until 5pm. Remember-A Watch means it COULD happen. A Warning means it IS happening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/YikUm80yhD — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 6, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Part of the Triangle is under a Category 3 risk for severe weather Thursday.The National Weather Service expanded its 'enhanced' area into the southern portion of the ABC11 viewing area. Raleigh. Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Moore and Cumberland counties are now all under an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday.A tornado watch has been issued for several North Carolina counties, including Alamance, Chatham, Lee, Mecklenburg, Moore and Orange counties.Light and moderate rain moved into central North Carolina in the early morning hours. These showers will remain in the area until about noon.Expect a second (and stronger) round of weather to move into the area in the afternoon.The afternoon storms could bring heavy rain, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.It will be moving west to east, and the highest risk for severe weather is between 3 and 8 p.m.Areas west of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.The storms will last through the afternoon and evening. They will move out of central North Carolina overnight.Here are the latest risks from Bigweather.After the storms, temperatures will briefly cool down -- with a chance for below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We will warm up by Monday and another chance of showers arrives Tuesday.Alamance-Burlington Schools -- Dismissing earlyChapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools -- Dismissing 2 hours earlyDurham Public Schools - Dismissing 2 hours earlyGranville County Public Schools - Dismissing 2 hours earlyHoke County Schools -- All after-school activities cancelledJohnston County Public Schools -- All after-school activities cancelledPerson County Schools -- Dismissing 2 hours earlyRoxboro Community School -- Closing at 12:50 p.m.Sampson County Schools -- All after-school activities cancelledWake County Public School System -- Dismissing 2 hours early