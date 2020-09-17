Weather

Hurricane Sally downgraded, still poised to dump lots of rain in North Carolina Thursday and Friday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Sally has been downgraded to a post-tropical storm, but that doesn't mean it won't cause problems Thursday and Friday in the Carolinas.

The remnants of Sally have moved into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Sally will continue through the Carolinas on Friday. It will pick up speed, preventing us from getting the massive rainfall totals that Florida and Alabama got.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode for the severe weather risk for Thursday.

Tornado watches originally issued for Cumberland, Hoke Robeson, Sampson and Wayne counties have expired early. Despite the cancellations, areas should still expect heavy rain.

The southeastern part of our viewing area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather on Thursday with the biggest threat being localized flooding and damaging winds.

The Weather Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, predicted 3 to 5 inches of rain for our area through Saturday.

Rain putting a damper on business
Flooding preparations are underway in much of central North Carolina as remnants of Hurricane Sally is expected to dump tons of rain on North Carolina Thursday and Friday.



Cumberland and Sampson counties are under a level 2 risk for severe weather as are parts of Johnston, Wayne and Harnett counties. Everyone will see heavy rain as the entire area is under a Flash Flood Watch through Friday.


The heaviest rainfall Thursday will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., so be careful on the drive home. The storm will become an area of low-pressure Thursday night.

Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low to mid 70s. We'll clear out over the weekend with highs near 70. We'll remain dry through the start of fall on Tuesday.

