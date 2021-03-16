Tornadoes, hail, strong storms possible Thursday

While you were sleeping, the @NWSSPC put our entire area under a Cat 3 of 5 (Enhanced) risk for severe weather Thursday. All types of severe weather possible: high winds, hail, tornadoes. This will change as we get closer. Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/pg5pUT3tiq — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) March 16, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The great weather had to end at some point. That point is now.Cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected Tuesday. The high Tuesday is only 45 degrees.The the North Carolina spring weather roller coaster takes off. On St. Patrick's Day (which is Wednesday), temperatures jump back to nearly 70 degrees; clouds will hang around but it should be a dry day.Then the real problem arrives Thursday."I do think Thursday is going to be a very turbulent day," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.National Weather Service placed all of central North Carolina under a Category 3 (enhanced) risk for severe weather.Thursday could bring high wind, hail and even tornadoes to our area.There's still a lot of changes that will likely happen to the forecast. As we get closer to Thursday, the ABC11 First Alert Team will be able to break down which areas of central North Carolina are more likely to see the worst of the storm.