Tow trucks busy as flash flooding leaves Durham drivers stranded

Flash flooding in Durham after storm moves through.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the downpours finally cleared in Durham, a storm of tow trucks moved in on a part of Garrett Road near Old Chapel Hill Road to clear away all the cars that stalled out in the flash-flood waters.

When the storm system dropped all that rain Friday, it quickly flooded the streets in this piece of Durham.

ABC11 watched driver after driver make the regrettable decision of trying to drive their car through that high water.

Most of them made it - but their engines went kaput right after.

They all had to be towed out of here.

Meanwhile, a similar story out on University Drive - not far from the old Nana's restaurant.

Nana's is no longer operating out of that location, but the flash-flood problems when it rains have stuck around.

In Durham's Forest Hills neighborhood, near Forest Hills Park, both lanes of the road were consumed by flooding.

The rains let up just in time, before things got a lot worse.

Back on Garrett Road, Durham Police and that small army of tow trucks got the last car out by around 9:30 p.m.

And remember, turn around, don't drown.
