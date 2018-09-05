High pressure will continue to keep this hot and humid pattern in place through Friday. Highs will be above average reaching the low 90s.Through the weekend the high pressure will weaken. That combined with a cold front will increase our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will develop with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s.Early next week an upper level ridge of high pressure will develop across the weather. So rain chances will be a tad bit lower, and highs will warm to near 90 degrees.Gordon made landfall 30 miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi, just after10 p.m. local time last night. As the feature moved inland overnight,it rapidly weakened on a northwest track. Heavy rainfall alongwith isolated tornadoes remain a threat for parts of southernMississippi and Alabama for a time this morning. The heavy rainfallwill continue to push northwest through Mississippi, eventuallytracking into Arkansas and Missouri with rain amounts of 4-8 inches.Florence became a hurricane yesterday but very well can weakenagain to a tropical storm over the next 12-24 hours as it encountersshear and cooler waters. Florence will be in an unfavorableenvironment into Friday before shear reduces again and it comes intowarmer waters as well. A general track to the northwest will keep itwell out over the ocean waters and no threat to land through theweekend. Models after that have varied quite a bit and at this pointone can only speculate which model may be more correct than another.A third system, a tropical wave with disorganized showers andthunderstorms, is several hundred miles south of the Cabo VerdeIslands. There are indications this area could become better organizedlate this week and weekend into an organized tropical low.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell