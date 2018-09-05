High pressure will continue to keep this hot and humid pattern in place through Friday. Highs will be above average reaching the low 90s.
Through the weekend the high pressure will weaken. That combined with a cold front will increase our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will develop with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Early next week an upper level ridge of high pressure will develop across the weather. So rain chances will be a tad bit lower, and highs will warm to near 90 degrees.
TROPICS
Gordon made landfall 30 miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi, just after
10 p.m. local time last night. As the feature moved inland overnight,
it rapidly weakened on a northwest track. Heavy rainfall along
with isolated tornadoes remain a threat for parts of southern
Mississippi and Alabama for a time this morning. The heavy rainfall
will continue to push northwest through Mississippi, eventually
tracking into Arkansas and Missouri with rain amounts of 4-8 inches.
Florence became a hurricane yesterday but very well can weaken
again to a tropical storm over the next 12-24 hours as it encounters
shear and cooler waters. Florence will be in an unfavorable
environment into Friday before shear reduces again and it comes into
warmer waters as well. A general track to the northwest will keep it
well out over the ocean waters and no threat to land through the
weekend. Models after that have varied quite a bit and at this point
one can only speculate which model may be more correct than another.
A third system, a tropical wave with disorganized showers and
thunderstorms, is several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde
Islands. There are indications this area could become better organized
late this week and weekend into an organized tropical low.
Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Related Topics:
weather
weather