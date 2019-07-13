Tree crushes car as Hurricane Barry approaches Louisiana

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer captured footage of the dramatic scene in Morgan City, Louisiana, a community about 80 miles west of New Orleans.
"Thankfully no one was inside [the car]. This shows you one of the many dangers with going outside during a hurricane," Timmer said, adding that he had observed tree damage and downed power lines across the city as Barry prepared to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.
Live update in Tropical Storm Barry as winds ramp up just outside of Morgan City, LA as of 10:00 am @breakingweather @accuweather @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/W4uH9zlasG— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 13, 2019
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.
Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.
Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.