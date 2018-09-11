WEATHER

Tree experts warn of how strong winds could damage your home

EMBED </>More Videos

Falling trees and branches are one of the biggest dangers during hurricanes.

By
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Strong winds can knock down trees in a storm like Hurricane Florence. Contractors in the Sandhills are helping homeowners prepare before the storm hits.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.

"He's just limbing up the pine trees so when the wind blows through there is not much to drive on the trees and the trees won't fall down," homeowner Adam Ohern said of the tree service working in his yard Monday.



Tree experts said that customers have called nonstop to keep their homes protected.

Pine trees could especially be a threat because they are more likely to snap when strong winds blow through.

What are some signs of a tree in danger of falling in your yard, or worse, on your house?

FULL COVERAGE OF HURRICANE FLORENCE

"A leaning tree or a tree that has a break. Also, a tree that's been struck by lightning could also be a danger. Of course, a dead tree is an issue too," said Kodey Singletary, owner of Singletary's Landscaping & Tree Service. "You should have those trees canopied if they are close to your house. It breaks up the wind resistance."

MORE ON PREPARATIONS, RESOURCES IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertree fallhurricane florenceHope MillsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence remains dangerous Cat 4 storm as it heads toward the Carolinas
Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence
Fayetteville residents brace for Florence using lessons learned from Matthew
Not finding water before Florence hits? Raleigh says use your tap
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains dangerous Cat 4 storm as it heads toward the Carolinas
Not finding water before Florence hits? Raleigh says use your tap
LATEST EVACUATIONS: Orders for 7 counties
Many say Florence's path reminiscent of devastating Hurricane Fran
Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence
Getting your home ready for Hurricane Florence
Wrightsville Beach residents, visitors boarding up, heading out ahead of Florence
How to prepare for a hurricane
Show More
Airlines waiving fees because of Hurricane Florence
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
Fayetteville residents brace for Florence using lessons learned from Matthew
7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane
Duke Energy Progress: Florence could bring widespread power outages
More News