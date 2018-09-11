Tree experts warn of how strong winds could damage your home

Contractors are busy removing trees ahead of #HurricaneFlorence. Tonight only on #ABC11 how you can prepare and keep your home in the safe zone. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/Y1n5Tbz6AM — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) September 10, 2018

Strong winds can knock down trees in a storm like Hurricane Florence. Contractors in the Sandhills are helping homeowners prepare before the storm hits."He's just limbing up the pine trees so when the wind blows through there is not much to drive on the trees and the trees won't fall down," homeowner Adam Ohern said of the tree service working in his yard Monday.Tree experts said that customers have called nonstop to keep their homes protected.Pine trees could especially be a threat because they are more likely to snap when strong winds blow through.What are some signs of a tree in danger of falling in your yard, or worse, on your house?"A leaning tree or a tree that has a break. Also, a tree that's been struck by lightning could also be a danger. Of course, a dead tree is an issue too," said Kodey Singletary, owner of Singletary's Landscaping & Tree Service. "You should have those trees canopied if they are close to your house. It breaks up the wind resistance."