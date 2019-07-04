Tree falls on house, lightning strike causes townhouse fire in Durham on 4th of July

On Thursday afternoon, power lines were reported down in Durham, leaving more than 4,000 people without power.
A large tree fell on a house on Dacian Avenue.
The exact cause of the fall is unknown but it was around the time the storms rolled through.
Also in Durham, a lightning strike caused a townhouse to catch fire.
Just after 2 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire in the 100 block of Presidents Drive.
Happening now: @durhamcityfire on-scene after a townhouse was reportedly struck by lightning. No injuries. Live reports at 4 and 5 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ntMpS0gw3g— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 4, 2019
Authorities said a resident reported that lightning struck the building.
Once they arrived, firefighters found a one-story apartment building with smoke showing from the roof.
There were no reports of injuries and the fire was under control within the hour.