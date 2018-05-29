WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Wet Triangle, flash flood threats across the state

EMBED </>More Videos

First Alert Mode: As Alberto pushes through, the Triangle is expected to see much more showers and thunderstorms. (WTVD)

As Alberto pushes through, the Triangle is expected to see much more showers and thunderstorms.



An increase in moisture led to a wet Memorial Day with locally heavy rain into the early afternoon hours.

Flash flooding is possible throughout the week.

The rain made for unsteady conditions for drivers Monday evening, many of whom were making the trek back from Memorial Day getaways.

"We were going to go back to the pier and fish today and spend some time on the beach but it's been torrential downpours all day so we decided to head to Raleigh and hope for the best," said Annie Williams, who was driving from Minnesota, stopped in the Surf City area and is eventually headed down to Savannah for a graduation.

"We do have summer in Minnesota. It's not snowy and cold all the time regardless of what people believe," she said.

No serious wrecks were reported, though there was a spinout at I-40 and Rock Quarry Road.

EMBED More News Videos

Wet weather plagues the Triangle.



Those wet driving conditions continued into Tuesday, making for some delayed and treacherous morning commutes.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said State Public Safety officials began coordinating with local officials and cautioning residents to monitor forecasts and warnings closely as heavy rains from Subtropical Storm Alberto further saturate North Carolina causing flash flooding and increasing the potential for landslides.



The bulk of Alberto's moisture should stay to our west on Tuesday, but daytime heating will add enough instability to bring us some showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for Wednesday.

In western North Carolina counties, NCDOT monitored roadways for potential flooding and landslides because of already saturated ground from the rain that fell during the past week.

"Emergency management and law enforcement officials are working closely to respond to any trouble spots," Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said. "We urge North Carolina residents and visitors to monitor local weather forecasts and heed warnings from local officials."

There are also concerns that some roads could flood in the eastern part of the state, where crews will be on standby to shut down roads that become unsafe because of floodwater.

TV crew killed when tree falls on their SUV
A North Carolina state trooper says a tree fell across a highway, crushing a vehicle from a South Carolina television station and killing a TV anchor and photojournalist.


Much of the state remains under a Flash Flood Watch that has been extended through Wednesday morning.

State Emergency Management meteorologists predict rainfall totals to reach three to six inches statewide with locally higher amounts possibly reaching 8 inches along the eastern and southern slopes of the mountains during the next few days.



By Monday night, minor flooding already occurred along the Roanoke River near Roanoke Rapids and officials are watching the Roanoke River near Williamston. Minor flooding is anticipated along the Cape Fear River at Wilmington from Tuesday morning through Wednesday and near Burgaw on Friday.

In western North Carolina, minor flooding is expected along the French Broad River near Blantyre on Wednesday.

Public safety officials also are monitoring the French Broad River at Asheville and Fletcher. Rainfall could lead to additional landslides across western NC where some of the greatest accumulations are expected.

CHECK THE RADAR HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching hurricane
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More weather
WEATHER
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching hurricane
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News