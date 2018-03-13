WEATHER

Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in

Emergency workers were kept busy with calls for help and crashes during Monday's snow into Tuesday morning.

Monday's snowfall is just a memory; however, its dangerous impact persisted until late Tuesday morning.

Multiple wrecks were reported Tuesday as slippery driving conditions met morning commuters.

From Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers responded to at least 498 calls for service - 400 were collisions.

Problem roads

As the snow that fell Monday froze overnight, it created icy patches on roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Multiple crashes were reported in Wake County, mostly along I-40.

Some areas included Saunders Street, the bridge near 540 and Aviation Parkway, and Lake Wheeler Road.



Despite the wrecks, NCDOT crews were on roadways salting Tuesday morning.


Watch: Road conditions in Durham and Durham County

Road conditions in Durham



What to keep in mind

  • Some slick spots will remain on roadways as temperature warm up throughout the day
  • Temperatures will continue to be chilly, which could cause potential issues Wednesday morning too



Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.

The NC DOT explains how it decides to treat the roads.



Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state.

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.



"Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

Although the sun is out, drivers should take it slow.
