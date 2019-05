Tropical cyclone could develop near the Bahamas in the next 5 days, NHC says

Latest from @NHC_Atlantic Watching an area of showers in the Caribbean with a low chance of forming into a tropical storm. #Hurricane season begins June 1st. Someone please tell that to Mother Nature... #tropics pic.twitter.com/xsnsBOzosT — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 2, 2019

BAHAMAS (WTVD) -- Hurricane season starts on June 1 but it appears someone forgot to tell that to Mother Nature.On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center started to watch a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas.There is a 0% chance of tropical formation over the next 48 hours. That's because experts really don't expect it to organize much in that time.However, as it drifts northward over the western Atlantic and the coast of Florida, we could see a little bit of slow development possible.That's why they upped the chance of tropical cyclone formation to 20% over the next five days.Regardless of development, it will throw some heavy rains on to the Bahamas and towards eastern Florida.The low pressure that's headed toward our area this weekend will help shove this one out to sea, so it's nothing we have to worry about yet.But it looks like the hurricane season is cranking up early.