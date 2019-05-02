Tropical cyclone could develop near the Bahamas in the next 5 days, NHC says

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center started to watch a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas.
Latest from @NHC_Atlantic Watching an area of showers in the Caribbean with a low chance of forming into a tropical storm. #Hurricane season begins June 1st. Someone please tell that to Mother Nature... #tropics pic.twitter.com/xsnsBOzosT— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 2, 2019
There is a 0% chance of tropical formation over the next 48 hours. That's because experts really don't expect it to organize much in that time.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
However, as it drifts northward over the western Atlantic and the coast of Florida, we could see a little bit of slow development possible.
REALTED: 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: How storms are named, this year's list
That's why they upped the chance of tropical cyclone formation to 20% over the next five days.
Regardless of development, it will throw some heavy rains on to the Bahamas and towards eastern Florida.
The low pressure that's headed toward our area this weekend will help shove this one out to sea, so it's nothing we have to worry about yet.
But it looks like the hurricane season is cranking up early.