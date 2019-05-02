Weather

Tropical cyclone could develop near the Bahamas in the next 5 days, NHC says

EMBED <>More Videos

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms that could turn into a tropical storm

By
BAHAMAS (WTVD) -- Hurricane season starts on June 1 but it appears someone forgot to tell that to Mother Nature.

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center started to watch a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas.



There is a 0% chance of tropical formation over the next 48 hours. That's because experts really don't expect it to organize much in that time.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

However, as it drifts northward over the western Atlantic and the coast of Florida, we could see a little bit of slow development possible.

REALTED: 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: How storms are named, this year's list

That's why they upped the chance of tropical cyclone formation to 20% over the next five days.



Regardless of development, it will throw some heavy rains on to the Bahamas and towards eastern Florida.

The low pressure that's headed toward our area this weekend will help shove this one out to sea, so it's nothing we have to worry about yet.

But it looks like the hurricane season is cranking up early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNCC shooting suspect Trystan Terrell due in court
'His sacrifice saved lives:' Student killed in UNCC shooting died a hero
Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting
New bill could open ABC stores on Sundays
Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders 5-2
What's next for Red for Ed after thousands rallied in Raleigh?
SC lawmakers consider new ride-share safety measure
Show More
58-year-old man found stabbed to death in Durham intersection
NC State students hold vigil in memory of UNC-Charlotte shooting victims
Hurricanes find ways to win, inch closer to Eastern Conference Finals
5 injured when car hits 2 motorcycles during chase in Wake Forest
Elon student facing charges after police find shotgun in dorm room
More TOP STORIES News