Tropical Depression 26 forms, likely to approach the Gulf Coast as a hurricane later this week

Tropical Depression 26 formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday night with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Delta on Monday and will likely approach the northern Gulf Coast later this week as a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression 26 is currently 75 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. The system itself moving west-northwest at 9 mph with maximum gusts of 45 mph.


Tropical Storm 25, now formally known as Gamma, continues its trek east moving at 2 mph. The storm is expected to veer southwest and meander around the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico into the start of next week.

For the most part, Gamma is mostly going to impact Central America, bringing heavy rainfall that could result in "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

