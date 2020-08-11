Weather

Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A tropical disturbance is gaining attention in the Atlantic Ocean, but North Carolinians shouldn't worry too much.

Tropical Depression Eleven formed in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon.

The good news is, it should disintegrate by Saturday once it reaches unfavorable conditions. The system is not expected to have any effect on North Carolina.



The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwest at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next few days, and conditions are expected to become less conducive for development.

Last week, Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southeastern North Carolina Monday night and deteriorated to a tropical storm. It triggered a string of tornadoes on the east coast, one of which killed two people in Bertie County.

Last week, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association updated its 2020 hurricane season outlook to "extremely active." In May, the NOAA called for an "above normal" hurricane season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
NC has first reported case of coronavirus in a dog
NC reports lowest number of completed tests in a month
Judge rules against Forest in challenge to Cooper's pandemic orders
Absentee by mail voting in North Carolina: What you need to know
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Show More
BLM billboard to be removed by Confederate flag property owner
Census workers start visiting homes in NC
Petition aims to open NC playgrounds during pandemic
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Gov. Roy Cooper to tour NC earthquake damage in Sparta
More TOP STORIES News