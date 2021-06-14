Weather

Tropical Depression 2 forms off North Carolina coast; expected to become TS Bill soon

Tropical system could form off NC coast Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center announced around 11 a.m. that the low pressure system sitting about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras had officially become Tropical Depression Two.

The storm continues to strengthen and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later Monday.

This storm, much like the first of the season Ana, will not pose a threat to people or property on land.



The system is moving northeast at 21 miles per hour. It is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.
