Tropical Depression 2 forms off North Carolina coast; expected to become TS Bill soon

The National Hurricane Center announced around 11 a.m. that the low pressure system sitting about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras had officially become Tropical Depression Two.
The storm continues to strengthen and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later Monday.
This storm, much like the first of the season Ana, will not pose a threat to people or property on land.
Tropical Depression 2 formed off our coast at 11am today. Will likely strengthen to Tropical Storm Bill later today. No impacts felt locally as this system is racing to the NE at 21mph. pic.twitter.com/9J03eB8EJd— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 14, 2021
The system is moving northeast at 21 miles per hour. It is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.