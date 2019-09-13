Fairly Quiet Weekend

A cold front surged across the region today and brought some very welcome relief from the near record heat! Afternoon temperatures today were 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday, with only low 70s near the Virginia border and mid 80s to the south.Tonight, lots of clouds will shroud the full moon on this Friday the 13th, and there could be a light shower or some drizzle. By morning, temperatures will drop into the low and mid 60s.Saturday and Sunday will be warm--but not as hot as earlier this week. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the low and mid 80s. It looks like you'll enjoy a dry weekend, but there could be a spotty shower or storm on Sunday.We'll get close to 90 again early next week, but another cold front will drop in late Tuesday, and by Wednesday and Thursday, we'll see some really pleasant weather! High pressure building down the East Coast will deliver some cooler and drier air. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be near 80, with lows in the upper 50s!Tropical Depression #9 has developed in the southern Bahamas and will likely become Humberto over the weekend. The storm is forecast to head NNW and then turn sharply to the east off the coast of South Carolina. At this point, we're not expecting any impacts from the system, but I never write off a tropical storm or hurricane until its safely north and east of North Carolina. But the forecast is encouraging!Enjoy the weekend!Chris