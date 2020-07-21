Weather

Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

By
Tropical Depression Seven formed far out in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon.

It will likely intensify to a tropical storm soon as it moves west. This system will push into the Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. The next name of the 2020 list of names is Gonzalo. Right now, it's too early to say if this will impact North Carolina, but there's plenty of time to watch.



The National Hurricane Center is also watching another tropical wave near western Cuba. This low has a 60 percent change of development as it moves northwest through he Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of what it becomes, it will bring more rain to southeast Texas by Friday.



The peak of hurricane season is mid-September. So far, this season has gotten off to a record start.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Related topics:
weathernctropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
