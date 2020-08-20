tropical depression

Tropical Depression Thirteen forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Depression 13 has officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic. ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Laura sometime on Thursday.

The depression is currently 905 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 21 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.



Tropical Depression 13 is still about four days out before reaching the states. It will be moving north-northwest of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing rainfall and wind impacts. Depending on the forecast, the system could make it to the Gulf of Mexico and Florida by Sunday night.

