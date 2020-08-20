Tropical Depression Thirteen forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Laura

5am Thursday Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #TD13 Still seeing max winds 35mph, gusts to 45mph could become TS #Laura later on today. pic.twitter.com/KWyvMQgPsy — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 20, 2020

Tropical Depression 13 has officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic. ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Laura sometime on Thursday.The depression is currently 905 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 21 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.Tropical Depression 13 is still about four days out before reaching the states. It will be moving north-northwest of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing rainfall and wind impacts. Depending on the forecast, the system could make it to the Gulf of Mexico and Florida by Sunday night.