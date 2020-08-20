Tropical Depression Thirteen forms over central tropical Atlantic

Here's the latest track for Tropical Depression Thirteen. pic.twitter.com/u9Kx4eFNYp — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) August 20, 2020

Tropical Depression 13 has officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic.The depression is currently 1035 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.Tropical Depression 13, which is expected to become a tropical storm, is still about four days out before reaching the states. It will be moving north-northwest of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing rainfall and wind impacts. Depending on the forecast, the system could make it to the Gulf of Mexico and Florida by Sunday night.