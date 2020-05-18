Tropical Storm Arthur may bring wind, strong rip currents to North Carolina coast Monday morning

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the North Carolina coast after a tropical depression, now a tropical storm, formed off the coast of east-central Florida on Saturday afternoon.
The warning is issued for the North Carolina coast starting from Surf City to Duck and including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds until 5 p.m. Monday.
A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, is imminent, or has a very high probability of occurring. A warning is used for conditions posing a threat to life or property.
"Everyone in our coastal areas should remain aware and cautious as Arthur brushes our coast on Monday," Governor Cooper said in a statement. "Pay close attention to the forecast and don't take chances in dangerous surf."
TROPICAL UPDATE— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 17, 2020
Here's the 5pm update on Tropical Storm #Arthur from the National Hurricane Center. Some of Arthur's rainbands have already entered eastern North Carolina. We'll talk more about the track, timing and local impacts tonight on @ABC11_WTVD Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/ISsKnYisLM
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the tropical storm is moving north-northeast at 9 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph and gusting up to 60 mph. While the system will have minimal impact for central North Carolina, the storm will impact coastal regions on Monday. Approximately 1"-3" of rain will be expected for the coast.
2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
This is the sixth year in a row we've had a named tropical system develop before hurricane season begins, which is June 1.
Continue to monitor your local weather here.
According to NHC, Arthur will make for dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents as the system moves northward from Florida and into the mid-Atlantic for the next few days.
On Monday, Arthur will be along the North Carolina coastline but likely offshore. Some models bring it onshore near Ocracoke but the official track is 24 miles east of Hatteras.
Our current models have the most impact from Atlantic Beach to Hatteras between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.