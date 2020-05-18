Weather

Tropical Storm Arthur may bring wind, strong rip currents to North Carolina coast Monday morning

As the first tropical storm of the season, Arthur, approaches the Carolina coast, Governor Roy Cooper is now urging people to remain aware of the threat that the storm could bring.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the North Carolina coast after a tropical depression, now a tropical storm, formed off the coast of east-central Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The warning is issued for the North Carolina coast starting from Surf City to Duck and including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds until 5 p.m. Monday.

A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, is imminent, or has a very high probability of occurring. A warning is used for conditions posing a threat to life or property.

"Everyone in our coastal areas should remain aware and cautious as Arthur brushes our coast on Monday," Governor Cooper said in a statement. "Pay close attention to the forecast and don't take chances in dangerous surf."


As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the tropical storm is moving north-northeast at 9 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph and gusting up to 60 mph. While the system will have minimal impact for central North Carolina, the storm will impact coastal regions on Monday. Approximately 1"-3" of rain will be expected for the coast.

2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list

This is the sixth year in a row we've had a named tropical system develop before hurricane season begins, which is June 1.

Continue to monitor your local weather here.

According to NHC, Arthur will make for dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents as the system moves northward from Florida and into the mid-Atlantic for the next few days.

On Monday, Arthur will be along the North Carolina coastline but likely offshore. Some models bring it onshore near Ocracoke but the official track is 24 miles east of Hatteras.

Our current models have the most impact from Atlantic Beach to Hatteras between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormoceanstropical depressionarthurhurricanenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County COVID-19 cases near 1,000 mark
Several North Carolina state parks hit max capacity
NC churches welcome back congregations on Sunday
Who will be the next 'American Idol'? Watch tonight's finale!
Nash County farm donates thousands of eggs to local food pantries
NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Texas
Man found shot several times in Fayetteville
Show More
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Body found in shallow waters of Carolina Beach
More TOP STORIES News