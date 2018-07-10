5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #Chris Still a tropical storm, could become a Hurricane later today. Slowly beginning to move away to the NE. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/0x5Jf8BxKm — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 10, 2018

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast and is currently centered roughly 200 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.Tropical Storm Chris continues to intensify and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just shy of hurricane force.The storm is finally starting to move. The latest update shows it now starting to move to the northeast at roughly 2 mph.The storm remains in an environment that will continue to gradually strengthen it as it is centered over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.By late Monday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it continues to become better organized.Chris will remain offshore over the next several days, accelerating away from the United States later this week.By Thursday and Friday, Chris will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Atlantic Canada.While Chris is not expected to directly impact land over the next few days, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas of the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and the Northeast through the rest of this week.Tropical Rainstorm Beryl is mostly an open tropical wave with no closed low-level center of circulation. The system is quickly moving west-northwest at 20-25 mph across the northern Caribbean.Rain amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 4-6 inches can lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.Wind gusts of 40-60 mph may produce isolated power outages and minor tree damage, mainly over Guadeloupe and/or Dominica.