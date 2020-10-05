Weather

Tropical Storm Delta forms in Caribbean Sea, forecast to strengthen into hurricane before hitting United States

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A newly formed tropical system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Delta currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, but those are expected to increase as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast shows Delta moving into the Gulf of Mexico around Tuesday night or Wednesday. Around that same time, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.



Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

The forecast has the storm reaching Category 2 strength ahead of making landfall somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle.

In addition to the expected development of Tropical Storm 26, Tropical Storm Gamma is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma is expected to pretty much remain stationary for the next several days--meaning it will dump a lot of rain on the northern Yucatan Peninsula.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Gamma could bring heavy rainfall "that could result in significant flash flooding.

